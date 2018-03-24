Residents: Fire alarms fail to activate in fast-moving apartment blaze near the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Some residents are reporting fire alarms failed to activate during a fast-moving fire near the Strip, Friday.

The Clark County Fire Department says the fire was first reported just after 6 a.m. at the Siegel Suites located at 905 E. Twain Avenue.

Firefighters reported smoke and flames shooting from the building when they arrived.

Jennifer Perkins says she was asleep when she heard a neighbor.

"I opened up my door and a lady started yelling 'there’s a fire, there’s a fire right above you!" said Perkins.

"The first thing I did was jump and scream and I grabbed my kids," Added Perkins through tears.

Perkins says neighbors helped her family out of the burning building before firefighters arrived.

Video provided to Contact 13 shows moments after Perkins and her family were safe the fire exploded out of the vacant upstairs apartment.

"We got out as safe as we could," said Perkins. "The entire corridor was filled with smoke and there were no smoke detectors [activating] and no fire alarms," said Perkins.

Clark County firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other units and had the flames knocked down within 15 minutes.

CLARK COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT RADIO TRAFFIC: "Control, If you could notify fire prevention, they pulled the fire alarms at this complex and nothing happened. Can you have an inspector come out. “

Contact 13 called Michael Crandall, Vice President of Siegel Group of Nevada. A representative that answered the phone would not provide his name and would not comment on the status of the fire alarm system at the property.