Cluster mailbox targeted by thieves, damaged beyond repair for weeks

People living near Warm Springs and Paradise are on high alert after a thief pried open a cluster mailbox and potentially sensitive mail was stolen.

Neighbors report the theft and vandalism occurred sometime on February 16. The thief took the time to open several of the individual doors and damaged the mailbox unit beyond repair.

An orange note dated in February told residents to pickup their mail at the nearby post office at Bermuda and Pebble until a new unit could be replaced.

One viewer reached out to Contact 13 for help after a month went by and her frustrations grew.

"After numbers inquires and trips to the Pebble/Bermuda post office, staff there are unable to provide an installation date for the new mail box cluster," wrote Dr. Willie Smith, a resident affected by the vandalism.

Contact 13 immediately reached out to the United States Postal Service and within hours a new mailbox was installed.

As Contact 13 has been reporting, this is the second mailbox to be targeted. In February, residents report an entire mailbox cluster was removed from the bolts on the ground and removed. A new replacement took two months.

A spokesperson with the postal service says there are 44,000 cluster boxes located around the valley and replacements should not take more than a couple of days.