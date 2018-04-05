Changes coming to Paratransit bus service after internal audit

Current
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 85°
LO: 65°
HI: 85°
LO: 65°
HI: 85°
LO: 65°
Mostly Cloudy
HI: 85°
LO: 65°
HI: 85°
LO: 65°
HI: 85°
LO: 65°
Months after Contact 13 began looking into complaints from riders of the Regional Transportation Commission's Paratransit service, the provider has released initial findings from an internal audit.
Transdev representatives told Contact 13 in December 2017 the issues brought forward were very serious and pledged an extensive review.
The audit was launched after customers complained of a variety of issues stemming from poor on-time performance, customer service, and trouble becoming certified to use the door-to-door service.
A spokesperson for Transdev released the following statement regarding the findings:
Initial reports of unacceptable trip lengths for three passengers prompted Transdev to launch an internal audit late in 2017 to identify immediate steps to prevent this from happening in the future.
Overall, we were pleased with many aspects of the internal audit, but it also revealed opportunities where we can improve—particularly in the area of internal communications. Moving forward over the next few months, we will be implementing new procedures that will streamline the response time and increase accountability between dispatchers and drivers. We expect these procedures to reduce the time passengers spend waiting for their rides, as well as time spent en route.
Once these procedures are in place, we will examine the improvements to both wait and on-board times and make any necessary adjustments to continue providing quality customer service to our passengers.
Months after Contact 13 began looking into complaints from riders of the Regional Transportation Commission's Paratransit service,…
A Las Vegas grandfather says he noticed an unsafe situation after he discovered exposed wiring within reach of children at a park near…
A Las Vegas wedding chapel limo driver says traffic is so bad because of a light timing issue near the strip, it is making some…