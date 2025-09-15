Investigation underway after crash kills passenger near southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between two cars killed a passenger near the southeast valley early Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of East Starr Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 8:03 a.m.

One car was attempting to make a left turn from eastbound on East Starr Avenue into South Las Vegas Boulevard when another car entered the intersection at South Las Vegas Boulevard, striking the passenger side of the car making a left turn.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma, where they would be pronounced dead.

Both drivers remained at the crash and cooperated with authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation.