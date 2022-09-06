Investigation to determine cause of fatal house fire in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The day after a person was found dead in a burned home in east Las Vegas, investigators with the Clark County Fire Department are working to determine the cause.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 6140 Yellowstone Ave., near east Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, at approximately 12:35 p.m.

An initial engine arrived to find heavy smoke and fire emitting from the front of the residence, a press release from CCFD states.

"They also reported that there were vehicles on fire at the rear of the structure," officials said.

As firefighters began to attack flames on the interior of the structure, they discovered a person in one of the front rooms. They pulled the person from the building but they "did not survive his/her injuries," officials said.

No additional victims were found during a search of the building.

Approximately 20 minutes after their arrival on scene, the fire was declared "knocked down." Investigators were called out to determine the cause, which officials noted is still under investigation on Tuesday.

CCFD had assistance from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, American Medical Response, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The response included approximately 52 people — eight engines, two trucks, three rescues, three chief officers, an air resource unit, and two investigators, officials added.

BODY FOUND: Body discovered after fire at east Las Vegas home