Body discovered after fire at east Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters dispatched to a home in east Las Vegas on Monday afternoon discovered a body inside, officials with the Clark County Fire Department confirmed.

A spokesman tells KTNV the fire broke out at approximately 12:34 p.m. at a home in the 6100 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near east Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street.

As of this report, investigators were on their way to the scene.

Clark County fire officials couldn't immediately say what caused the fire or provide information about the victim.

This is a developing story.