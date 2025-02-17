Inspirada Station in Henderson approved for expansion

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Growth is coming to the Inspirada Station resort in Henderson with the approval of a six-part request to the Henderson Planning Commission.

In a recent meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously passed an expansion of 14.1 acres to the site located near Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway. The added acreage would be primarily used for parking, according to Station Casinos.

More zoning changes were also approved by commissioners in order to make way for the new acreage, but Station Casinos did not say when they plan to actually start construction.

The development of the new Henderson resort — which casino executives have compared as an "experience similar to Red Rock Casino Resort Spa in Summerlin" — has been in planning stages since 2006.

New casino and resort coming to southern Nevada

Last year, we reported that casino executives said they planned to break ground in early 2025 but wouldn't finish construction until around 2029.

Once complete, Station Casinos said new resort will follow a desert landscape aesthetic outlined in their Inspirada Town Center master plan.

It would be built in three stages, encompassing 900,000 square feet in total, 600 hotel rooms, four restaurants, a food hall, bowling alley, a movie theater, banquet halls and more, according to documents submitted to Henderson.

