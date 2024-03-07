Watch Now
Construction date inches closer as Henderson City Council unanimously approves Inspirada Station proposals

Inspirada hotel project rendering - 1.png
Station Casinos
Station Casinos released new renderings of Inspirada Station. Henderson officials are meeting for the development agreement of the Inspirada hotel project on Thursday.
Inspirada hotel project rendering - 2.png
Posted at 6:05 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 21:05:51-05

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Inspirada Station is one step closer to becoming a reality for Henderson residents.

Representatives for the project showed up with a list of six amendments to the planning process for the new casino resort. The council voted unanimously to approve the six changes.

Included in the changes are increased lot sizes, a 3.6 acre land parcel purchase, and zoning updates.

Among the statements were a commitment to following a desert landscape aesthetic in line with the Inspirada master plan, Inspirada Town Center.

Construction dates are not set in stone quite yet but planners are aiming to break ground this year and officially open in 2025.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

