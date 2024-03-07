Construction date inches closer as Henderson City Council unanimously approves Inspirada Station proposals

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Inspirada Station is one step closer to becoming a reality for Henderson residents.

Representatives for the project showed up with a list of six amendments to the planning process for the new casino resort. The council voted unanimously to approve the six changes.

Included in the changes are increased lot sizes, a 3.6 acre land parcel purchase, and zoning updates.

Among the statements were a commitment to following a desert landscape aesthetic in line with the Inspirada master plan, Inspirada Town Center.

Construction dates are not set in stone quite yet but planners are aiming to break ground this year and officially open in 2025.

