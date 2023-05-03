Henderson City Council unanimously approves Inspirada casino and resort zoning changes

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A new casino and resort has been given the go-ahead in Henderson, following unanimous approval from Mayor Michelle Romero and councilmembers last night.

Inspirada Station developers crossed a major threshold during Tuesday's Henderson City Council meeting. The members all voted in favor of two motions related to land and zoning changes for the project.

Amenities

The plans for the Inspirada project include 80,000 square feet of casino space, 600 hotel rooms, four restaurants, a food court, bowling alley, and movie theater.

Additionally, planners say they are working with city staff to identify trail connections to the property.

Station Casinos / Red Rock Resorts Executives with Station Casinos shared these maps and renderings with Henderson City Council in their pitch for approval of the proposed Inspirada Station.

Employment

A representative for the development, Jaime Thalgott, stated that project planners have done traffic assessments and determined the housing needs for workers would be met.

"The surrounding master-planned community of Inspirada will offer sufficient housing for employees," said Thalgott.

She continued, saying the casino resort will create 7,000 person years of construction jobs, along with 1,700 permanent jobs.

KTNV Construction signs at the Inspirada Station site

Revenue

Economically, project organizers say Inspirada station will bring in roughly $25.4 million in annual tax revenue and an estimated $479.1 million in synergistic economic benefits to the surrounding community.

Unanimous approval included votes in favor by: Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, Councilwoman Carrie Cox, Councilman Jim Seebock, Councilman Dan Shaw, and Councilman Dan Stewart.

Full video from the Henderson City Council meeting can be found here.