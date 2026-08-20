Inspection flagged structural issues days before Las Vegas strip mall roof collapse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas strip mall failed to pass a Clark County building inspection days before its roof collapsed and three people were injured.

Inspection records obtained by Channel 13 reveal an inspector found violations with the building on Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road on August 3. Photos included in the inspector's report documented sagging and cracks along the roofline.

Clark County Records obtained by Channel 13 reveal an inspector found violations with the building on Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road just days before its roof collapsed and three people were injured. Clark County Records obtained by Channel 13 reveal an inspector found violations with the building on Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road just days before its roof collapsed and three people were injured.

An inspector wrote that the building owner was contacting a structural engineer and, on August 11, had gotten a bid to shore up the roof. A follow-up emergency inspection on August 12 documented the results of the collapse.

That report noted the roof had separated from the main structure and collapsed onto the walkway below. Officials with the Clark County Fire Department said three people were trapped inside during the collapse and treated for minor injuries.

The Clark County Building Department has since declared the building condemned and ordered the owner to either repair the structure or have it torn down by September 17.