Inside the secret hub keeping Las Vegas connected during major events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When millions of people flood Las Vegas for events like Formula One, the Super Bowl or New Year's Eve, a confidential Verizon facility works behind the scenes to keep everyone connected.

The location of this new facility isn't being disclosed for security reasons, but it serves as a critical hub that connects cell towers nationwide and ensures phones keep working no matter what's happening above ground.

According to CellTowerMaps.com, dozens of towers fill each square mile of Las Vegas. But even that infrastructure isn't always enough when the city is flooded with people for major events.

"Most people think that wireless technology is wireless, and it's actually not wireless," said David Nelson, senior director of operations.

The vast majority of networks around the country rely on fiber optic cables — glass strands about the size of a human hair that can carry incredible amounts of information.

Nelson says over a million miles of this wire stretches across the country for his organization.

"You could actually encircle the Earth 40 times with the amount of fiber Verizon has out there," Nelson said.

All of this infrastructure has to be centralized like a nervous system in facilities like the Las Vegas hub. Beyond carefully organized wires, the facility features advanced cooling systems, rows of backup batteries and a command center that keeps everything running. In an emergency, this site could serve the entire Southwest.

When connection needs extend beyond fixed infrastructure, mobile units roll out wherever they're needed, from crowds at major sporting events to disaster zones like the Los Angeles wildfires.

Nelson says these units may have funny farm animal acronyms like C.O.W. (Cell on Wheels) and G.O.A.T. (Generator on Trailer), but they serve a serious purpose during emergencies.

Several mobile cells are already deployed for capacity needs at F1 which qualifies as what's called a "mass calling event."

"A lot of people in a very small confined area are making calls," Nelson said.

When that happens, demand on fiber and equipment can spike quickly. Any given piece of equipment or antenna has a maximum number of users that can utilize it.

Whether someone is catching a ride after a big event or checking on family after a disaster, that connection has to be reliable.

"A lot of people have disconnected their landline and use their cell phone as their primary communication," Nelson said. "You don't realize how important it is until it goes away."

