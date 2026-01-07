Inside the Las Vegas school helping workers and businesses reinvent themselves in the age of AI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year, artificial intelligence is emerging as a focus of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. And while many industries embrace the potential of AI, locals in the gaming and hospitality industries are also concerned about job loss.

On Tuesday, I got a tour of one Las Vegas school that's helping workers and businesses reinvent themselves fast.

At the International School of Hospitality, known as TISOH, they are helping Southern Nevadans stack skills and build new career paths in a constantly evolving hospitality industry.

Retraining staff turns uncertainty into opportunity. Twenty-year TISOH instructor Lenny Talarico tells me TISOH offers short-term, practical training taught by industry professionals in many areas of the hospitality industry.

TRICIA KEAN: You're seeing a lot of employees who are in hospitality, but they may come here to learn another skillset.

LENNY TALARICO: One hundred percent. They might be in one segment of the industry, let's say convention services, but they want to hone their skills, maybe in catering, so they may just sign up to take a catering-specific class so that they can understand more about how to work with that other department, or maybe even transition into that other department and vice versa.

That's another thing that's really significant is that investing in yourself or even having the employer put you through some of these courses. It's much easier to do that, to train an existing employee, than to start from scratch and try to rehire somebody who's left. So it's also about employee retention and giving them opportunities for growth.

The International School of Hospitality is celebrating 20 years with more than 3,000 graduates. TISOH begins its spring semester Jan. 21, and if you'd like to apply or explore what they have to offer, you can visit their website, tisoh.edu.