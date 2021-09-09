Inmate died in custody at Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sept. 8 at about 6:29 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says one of its corrections officers at Clark County Detention Center was conducting visual checks when he saw an inmate on the ground inside his cell.

According to police, the inmate initially communicated with the officer and then appeared to experience a medical episode. Medical personnel was summoned, however, the officer said the inmate became uncooperative.

The inmate was handcuffed without incident, LVMPD says and as medical personnel was checking on him, he became unresponsive.

Medical personnel began life-saving measures, however, the inmate was pronounced deceased at CCDC.

The inmate had been booked into CCDC on Sept. 3 on a felony warrant for coercion domestic violence with threats and domestic battery on a pregnant victim.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.