Initial designs unveiled for 'unique' Clark County opioid treatment center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans continue to move forward for a new Clark County opioid treatment center.

On Tuesday, Gensler Architects unveiled two sets of designs for the new rehabilitation center, which would be located on 14.3 acres of land that is west of Bessley Drive and north of Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis Air Force Base and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Clark County, Gensler

In June, Clark County commissioners approved plans for the rehabilitation center with at least $64 million coming from the opioid settlement fund. County officials said the design cost is one thing — but they're also looking at operating costs, since the facility would be owned by the county.

"If you were in Southern California and went to a private facility that looks like this, it's privately funded and typically, commercial insurance funded. I think this is unique in relation to that," said county manager Kevin Schiller. "The intent of this is the county would be owning this facility with a provider being in place. We don't want to be dependent on one provider related to that use and our building, related to what we identify."

The new facility would include 240 total beds: 48 beds would be for detox, 96 beds would be for 30-day stays, 64 beds would be for 90-day stays, and 32 beds would be for six-month stays. The facility would provide care for individuals from initial detoxification to long-term stability.

The first option is called Soul and each care area is located around a central courtyard with access to different parts of the facility, varying based on how long the individual is staying there.

Clark County, Gensler

Clark County, Gensler

The second option is called Crossing and the movement of buildings was designed with "multiple opportunities for private reflection, small gathering spaces, and large recreational zones."

Clark County, Gensler

Clark County, Gensler

Schiller told commissioners that initial cost estimates "on the high end" for the facility are $150 million.

"Maybe that comes down over time or shifts from that," Schiller said.

Schiller said while the county would receive some opioid settlement money to help cover costs, it wouldn't be coming in at one time.

"We initially identified opioid settlement dollars and we have additional settlements over longer periods of time, which will help sustain that, but they're not necessarily received in total in year one. Some of those are over a 15-year period, so that's all being incorporated into this process," Schiller said.

The State of Nevada has reached opioid settlements with multiple companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and CVS Pharmacies. As of June, the Nevada Attorney General's Office said opioid litigation settlements have brought in $856 million.

It's an issue that commissioners said they're tracking as more people die from overdose deaths across Southern Nevada. According to the Southern Nevada Health District, from Jan. 2018 to July 2022, 1,412 people died from opioid-related overdose deaths in Clark County and police said they're seeing a spike in fentanyl overdoses and deaths related to xylazine, which is also a horse tranquilizer.

Schiller said further details about designs, plans, and costs will be presented to commissioners at a future date.