Clark County commissioners approve funding to build an opioid treatment center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners have approved plans for an opioid treatment center.

The motion passed unanimously on Tuesday.

The project is estimated to cost $64,632,513 and commissioners said the money is coming from the opioid settlement fund.

"We are not just standing up a building. This is a $64 million investment into something that we can hopefully help everybody with, mental health, opiates, addition, and everything in between," commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. "I'm excited to see what this will look like and it's a testament to us stepping up and putting our money where our mouth is."

The State of Nevada has reached opioid settlements with multiple companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and CVS Pharmacies.

Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford said that to date, opioid litigation settlements have brought $856 million to the Silver State.

As for the opioid treatment center that was approved today, county officials said they will begin working on getting schematics and design ideas together to present to commissioners at a later date.