Individuals reported using water bead blasters at Palo Verde High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to Lisa Schumacher, assistant principal at Palo Verde High School, there were reports of individuals using water bead blasters in the parking lot of Palo Verde High School Friday afternoon.

According to an email sent out by Schumacher, administrators were quickly able to identify those involved.

"We are unable to discuss individual student matters," Schumacher wrote. "But please know that all CCSD policies and procedures in dealing with the students are being followed and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."

Schumacher continues by saying that water bead blasters are not allowed on campus and any student caught with them will face disciplinary action. All students are expected to follow the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

The email said that a positive and safe learning environment is important at Palo Verde High School, and Schumacher reminds parents to discuss school safety with their children.

According to the email, students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

Palo Verde High School is also available to call at (702)-799-1450.