Indian Food Festival returns, boosting local businesses and spotlighting South Asian culture

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The Indian Food Festival returns on Saturday, May 2, putting the spotlight on the valley's growing Indian community and its culture.

The event started in 2004 at small community centers and has since grown to a highly anticipated cultural event at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, bringing in thousands of attendees. The event went on a brief hiatus due to COVID, but it returned last year with a strong showing, and vendors are glad that it seems to be back for good.

I'm thrilled to help emcee a portion of the festivities this year! Ahead of the event, I sat down with the general manager of a local Indian restaurant to talk about what the festival means to his business.

"It helps us with bringing in new clientele. A lot of people see us at the event," said Jaspreet Hira, the general manager of India Palace, a restaurant that's had a presence at the festival since its early days. He said some people who try their food at the festival end up booking them for family parties and gatherings, boosting their business.

He said there's also a growing appetite for Indian food, as the valley's Indian food scene has exploded with new additions in recent years. He said this festival helps bring the flavors of India to a community that's increasingly open to trying and embracing the country's cuisine.

"New people are trying Indian food; it's opening up their palette to new flavors," Hira said.

Along with food, vendors will also be selling accessories and other goods at the artisan marketplace. Additionally, you can catch live entertainment throughout the day, as performers grace the stage, showcasing Indian song and dance.

“This festival is more than just a food event; it’s a celebration of culture, community, and connection,” said Tony Purewal, organizer of the Indian Food Festival. “We’re excited to bring people together to experience the richness and diversity of India right here in Las Vegas.”

The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway.

Click here to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $15 each. Kids 8 and under get in for free. Parking is free.

