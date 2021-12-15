Inclement weather in Southern Nevada forces some road closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rainy and snowy weather conditions in Southern Nevada on Tuesday led to the closure of some roads.

Northbound state Route 160 was closed from Las Vegas to Pahrump as of 6 p.m. "Crews are working to clear the roads and get traffic moving," the Nye County Sheriff's Office said. As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the roadway had reopened.

Additionally, the Nye County Sheriff's Office asked residents to avoid all unnecessary travel due to road conditions.

Lee Canyon Road was closed between Mt. Charleston and U.S. 95. Approximately 7 inches of snow had fallen at Lee Canyon as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and between 8 and 12 inches total were in the forecast. As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the road closure was no longer in effect.

This report will be updated if and when more closures are announced.