Weather need-to-know: Valley rain, mountain snow, and an overnight wind advisory

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As widespread rain throughout the Las Vegas valley continues on Tuesday night, a high wind advisory will go into effect.

Meteorologists predict wind gusts of up to 55 mph will be possible. The advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday for the Las Vegas valley and northeast Clark County. A high wind warning was issued for the Colorado River valley and southern Clark County, where wind gusts of 60 mph are possible.

Higher elevations in Clark, Lincoln, and Nye County are under a winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Wednesday, where residents could experience wind gusts up to 60 mph as well as heavy snow. Between 4 and 6 inches of snowfall is expected for elevations between 5,000 and 7,000 feet, and 10 to 12 inches of snow are projected for elevations above 7,000 feet.

Now we're cookin. I'm tracking radar live on @KTNV right now! Join us. pic.twitter.com/zYfcqO638c — Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) December 14, 2021

The effects of this winter storm were felt throughout the valley on Tuesday as Las Vegans went about their days amid gloomy, wet weather. In the higher elevations of Mt. Charleston and Nye County, snow stuck to the ground. Clark County officials advised that people limit travel to Mt. Charleston unless it is essential, until the storm has passed.

Snow is falling up on @GoMtCharleston. These pictures are from the Chief of the Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District along SR 157 - Kyle Canyon Rd. As snow continues to fall, condtions will deteriorate. Best not to go that way until the storm has passed. #Vegas #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/PEPDN1CZU9 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 14, 2021

The Nye County Sheriff's Office advised residents to avoid all unnecessary travel due to the weather conditions.

"Northern Nye County is experiencing dangerous road conditions and crews are having a hard time keeping up," officials said, asking everyone to "slow down and be safe."

In Las Vegas, chances for scattered rain showers drop off after sunset. Past midnight, rain chances are essentially over. At that point, cloud cover will begin to clear and a cold front will drag drier and colder air into the valley.

Wednesday morning, low temperatures should be in the 30s and high temperatures likely won't reach above 50 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. That same pattern is expected to continue through the weekend.

