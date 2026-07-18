LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorney Margaret Stock knows she's not just arguing an immigration case as she prepares to represent Sheila and George Ifi.

She's arguing to save a life.

"It's a life and death game for their child," Stock says. "If the parents go into detention, who's going to take care of this child? There's nobody to take care of this child."

WATCH | Immigration case matter of life and death, lawyer says

Immigration case matter of life and death, lawyer says

The child in question is Judah, age 9, who was born prematurely in the United States as Sheila Ifi was on vacation in Las Vegas.

He was plagued from birth with health problems, from seizures to cerebral palsy, and he requires constant care. Although Sheila Ifi had overstayed her visa, she was given permission to remain in the United States to care for Judah. Eventually, George Ifi came, too.

But now, they are facing deportation and a terrible choice: Leave Judah behind in institutional care, and return to Nigeria, or stay in violation of the law.

Local News Immigrant family in Las Vegas faces heartbreaking choice Steve Sebelius

Stock says she'll argue for amnesty given the circumstances, and the history.

"Human life is at stake here. I mean, the reason they let her stay in the country was they wanted her to work and take care of her child, and they wanted her husband to work and take care of their child, so they wouldn't be a burden on the taxpayer," Stock said. "That was the whole point, and keep the family intact so the child could have the best life possible."

But after President Trump won re-election in 2024, the administration's immigration policy changed. The border was secured, and programs of temporary amnesty were canceled. Sheila lost her work authorization, and received a letter to report to an immigration hearing.

"It's a life-or-death situation for this family, and it's all a result of politics and the craziness of the current immigration system, which is not aimed at being humane to people. It's aimed at maximum cruelty," Stock said.

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A hearing is scheduled for August. Stock says it's just a preliminary hearing, but worries that Sheila and George Ifi are subject to arrest and detention.

Congressman Steven Horsford, who represents the area, is looking into the matter. Stock says a so-called private bill could be introduced, allowing the Ifi family to stay, but it would have to be approved by House and Senate and then signed by Trump.

"He [Judah] was surviving just fine with this mother and his father taking care of him," she says. "Everything was working fine for the family. You know, it wasn't the ideal situation, obviously. But it was working out for them. And they're a loving family. She cares deeply about her son, and wants him to survive. She doesn't want him to die alone in a hospital or an institution in the United States while his parents are being deported."

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