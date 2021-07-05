Illegal fireworks used throughout Las Vegas on 4th of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every Independence Day, officials remind the residents of Las Vegas that only Safe-N-Sane fireworks are legal in Clark County.

Illegal fireworks could be spotted throughout the Las Vegas valley last night.

RELATED: Las Vegas celebrates 4th of July with fireworks around the valley

Our crews spotted dozens of illegal fireworks being shot into the sky on the 4th of July.

An illegal firework is a firework that leaves the ground.

RELATED: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says no significant fires on 4th of July

Safe-N-Sane fireworks also became illegal after midnight.