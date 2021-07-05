Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says no significant fires on 4th of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although local fire departments responded to multiple fire calls on the Fourth of July, there were no significant fires reported.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said at midnight that they received 427 calls for service in the previous 24 hours. 118 of those calls were fire calls.

FIREWORKS UPDATE FOR 4th of JULY: @LasVegasFD had 427 calls for service in the 24 hour period of July 4 compared to 438 in 2020. Fire calls were 118 compared to 146 in 2020. 1 minor injury, 1 house fire in garage-undetermined. This is for @CityOfLasVegas proper (green area). pic.twitter.com/1gfkNVr7Pn — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2021

In 2020, they received 438 service calls and responded to 146 fire calls.

LVFR reported one minor injury and say the cause of that fire, which was in a garage, is unknown at this time. That fire happened at about 10:15 p.m at 8344 Pendragon Circle, which is near Durango and Alta drives.

At this time, we do not have information on fires in Clark County, North Las Vegas or Henderson.

