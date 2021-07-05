Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says no significant fires on 4th of July

items.[0].videoTitle
There were no known significant fires caused by the Fourth of July fireworks in the city of Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 09:33:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although local fire departments responded to multiple fire calls on the Fourth of July, there were no significant fires reported.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said at midnight that they received 427 calls for service in the previous 24 hours. 118 of those calls were fire calls.

In 2020, they received 438 service calls and responded to 146 fire calls.

LVFR reported one minor injury and say the cause of that fire, which was in a garage, is unknown at this time. That fire happened at about 10:15 p.m at 8344 Pendragon Circle, which is near Durango and Alta drives.

At this time, we do not have information on fires in Clark County, North Las Vegas or Henderson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH