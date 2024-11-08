LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With thousands of ballots still being counted, if you don't think your vote matters— think again. Even if you mailed your ballot on Election Day, your voice will be heard.

For example— as of Thursday, Senator Jacky Rosen is the projected winner of the U.S. Senate race, but Wednesday night, it was a different story. The count showed Sam Brown was leading. The numbers changed in just hours as more ballots were counted.

Two days after the election, only Nevada and Arizona continue to count votes. Secretary of State, Franciso Aguilar, said the reason is simple.

"We want to make sure every vote gets counted and every vote matters," Aguilar said.

If you mailed your ballot on Election Day, you are not alone. Those ballots postmarked on Nov. 5 are still coming in to election headquarters and will be counted.

The Clark County registrar told us Thursday they were expected to count and report another 9,000 ballots.

Across the state, 14,000 ballots need to be cured or have signatures verified by Monday, Nov. 12— that means thousands of ballots are still not counted.

One race where those mail-in votes are making a difference is the Senate race.

At the Democratic watch party on Election night, Rosen knew every count mattered.

There are a lot of mail votes all the votes are not counted yet...

While Rosen is the projected winner, Brown released a statement on X:

There are still tens of thousands of uncounted ballots in the race for U.S. Senate and the candidates are separated by less than 1 percent. There are also thousands of ballots which need to be cured. Sam Brown is committed to ensuring every legally cast, valid vote is counted.



All mail-in ballots have to arrive at election headquarters by Saturday.

Meantime— a handful of counties across the state are still counting votes including Nye County where people waited hours Election Night to cast their votes.

Now, the ACLU is raising questions about the wait times for Pahrump residents.

"They ran into a backlog of individuals doing same-day registration," said Athar Hassebullah.

Haseebullah hinted that these are issues that need to be addressed.

The fact that you had over 300 voters in line on election day and residents were having to wait 3 and a half hours is ridiculous.

Each county has until Nov. 15 to certify the election results and the Nevada Supreme Court will then finalize the election on Nov. 26.