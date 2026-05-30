LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has been home to Ichiza, an authentic Japanese restaurant, for 25 years.

Restaurant manager Maho Sugai said part of Ichiza's success comes from bringing authentic Japanese-style dining to Las Vegas.

WATCH | Ichiza restaurant brings authentic Japanese dining experience to Las Vegas' Chinatown

Ichiza restaurant brings authentic Japanese dining experience to Las Vegas' Chinatown

"So we're open 5 p.m. until 11 a.m. all the way till the morning, and we started because first, uh, izakaya style in Japan is the late night spot, late night drinking snack spot, so we wanted to expand our especially in Vegas like people doesn't sleep, but then also, uh, breakfast uh it's really nice that nobody does that in Las Vegas. It's, um, true Japanese style breakfast."

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Some of their most popular dishes include the beef bowl with rice and a perfectly poached egg, their breakfast of black cod with miso soup and side dishes, and their honey toast topped with ice cream.

Sugai said she loves sharing Japanese culture with curious customers.

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"When I walk in here, a lot of people always ask me questions like, Oh, how is Japan? Like what's this? And I love to show it, to teach them."

Loyal customer Cecilia Reyes has been coming to Ichiza for years. She said she's not only a huge fan of the food, but also the warm and friendly atmosphere.

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"It's like my go to place, you know. I really love coming here, you know, and they all know me, so when I come over I can be just, you know, really relaxed and just enjoy my food and enjoy the conversation."

Reyes said the staff treats her like family every time she walks through the door. Her favorite dish isn't even on the menu.

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"My favorite breakfast is actually not on the menu. You have to ask them. I can call them and they can get it ready for me so that when I get here, the food's already here. It's ready. It's nice and hot and it's already on my table."

Catherine Francisco, president and founder of the AAPI Chamber, said Ichiza's longevity comes down to one key ingredient.

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"Ichiza has been here for 25 years and is a landmark of Chinatown, and their success comes with the evolvement of Chinatown, they know how to make that shift. They know how to change the hours they know how to create, um, new menu items and delicious menu items. So this is sort of like the template on how to stay and be successful on Spring Mountain."

The name "Ichiza" means "a place to gather and sit down" in Japanese. Whether you're a night owl or an early bird, Ichiza has something on the menu for everyone, bringing a little taste of Japan to Las Vegas.

Do you have a story you'd like to share with Linh? Contact her at Linh.Truong@ktnv.com.

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