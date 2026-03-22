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ICE agents to be deployed to airports amid partial government shutdown

Harry Reid International Airport, arrivals and departures
KTNV
Harry Reid International Airport, arrivals and departures
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. border czar Tom Homan announced Sunday that he will be deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to U.S. airports to ease workload in areas "where the longest waits are."

Harry Reid International Airport says that as of now, they have not been notified of the use of Immigration and Enforcement agents to aid the Transportation Security Administration following staffing shortages amid a partial government shutdown.

Travel delays

Scripps News Life

Homan says ICE will help fill TSA shortages at airports as travel delays persist

Gage Jackson

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that "ICE is ready to go Monday," to aid TSA agents.

Since the shutdown, about 10% of TSA's 50,000 security agents have called off work. Back home, a Las Vegas TSA union-leader says the partial government shutdown has caused "low morale" among workers.

WATCH| Jhovani Carrillo talks to a TSA union-leader on the effects the partial shutdown is having on TSA workers

TSA workers say morale is 'super low' as partial government shutdown stretches on

As of Sunday, we've been in a partial government shutdown for 37 days.

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