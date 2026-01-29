LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the wider community to college campuses in our Valley, the conversation and concern over ICE is on student's minds.

Channel 13 went to talk to UNLV students Wednesday.

WATCH: Mary Kielar talks to college students about ICE activity in the U.S.

ICE activity across the U.S. is top of mind for many college students in Nevada

Senior Brandon Cofer said ICE activity in Minneapolis and other communities is on his mind often.

"There's been some conversations in classes about what's going on," he said. But he admits, "I feel like this is history repeating itself," and that he feels ashamed to "be in America at a time when we're an embarrassment to the international stage with everything going on."

College of Southern Nevada history professor Sondra Cosgrove told Channel 13 she's hearing from students from past cohorts. She said they're confused and asking questions. "They're saying, how're they [ICE agents] going into homes without a court order? I thought you had to have a warrant to be able to do that? That's what you taught us," she said.

Cosgrove added, "We have been using immigration as a political ploy and tool since the founding generation, since the second president."

