LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Animal advocates in our valley are demanding answers, saying animal cruelty suspects in Nevada are not always being punished to the fullest extent under Reba’s Law.

The legislation was signed by Governor Joe Lombardo in June 2025 and increases penalties for certain animal cruelty charges to felony-level crimes. It’s named after Reba, an English bulldog that died after being trapped in a plastic tote in triple-digit temperatures in 2024.

WATCH | Animal advocates question enforcement of Reba's Law in NV cruelty cases

'I want an explanation': Animal advocates question enforcement of Reba's Law in NV cruelty cases

John Waudby, who founded the nonprofit Nevada Animal Advocates in 2024 after Reba’s death, reached out to Channel 13 after trying to get answers from state leaders about enforcing the law.

His nonprofit heavily backed the drafting and passage of the bill. But Waudby told Channel 13 he hoped the Clark County District Attorney’s Office would punish those who hurt animals more strictly.

“If you’re going to take these crimes so seriously and stand up for our fur babies, start prosecuting these cases,” he said.

In June, Waudby wrote a letter to now Governor-Elect Aaron Ford, in his capacity as Nevada’s Attorney General .

“The AG is the overseer of the law in this state, right? So, he should have immediately stepped in,” he said, calling for an independent review of cases prosecuted that qualify for punishment under Reba’s Law.

Channel 13 reached out the Clark County DA Steve Wolfson’s office for comment on enforcement of the law. They provided this statement: