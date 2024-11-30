'I am happy they are here': LVMPD increases security amid holiday shopping season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While holiday shoppers are out looking for the perfect gift, LVMPD officers will also be out in full force patrolling shopping centers across the valley to help combat crime.

"During the holidays, generally, from Thanksgiving to the end of the year, we see an influx in theft at retail markets," said LVMPD Captain Johnathan Riddle.

Captain Riddle said you can expect to see an increase in uniformed and undercover officers at places like Target, Walmart, and the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets.

RELATED STORY | More Smishing: Beware of a USPS text messaging scam circulating this holiday season

While on duty, officers will be walking in and out of businesses, engaging with customers, and the department will also be using their drones to keep an eye on criminals.

"Just though the mere presence of them being there, we expect that to push the criminals elsewhere off the property where there might traditionally be crimes of opportunity," Captain Riddle said.

There are also several measures you can take to protect yourself.

Metro officials say when putting your shopping bags inside your car, make sure the items are in the trunk or are out of sight. Officers also suggest people drop off their bags at their homes in between shopping trips.

"Criminals are looking for an opportunity where someone is not paying attention, so just be paying attention," Captain Riddle said.

At the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Channel 13 saw several Metro officers walking in between large crowds of people looking for the best Black Friday deals. Officers were also stationed outside the shopping center.

Customers we spoke with are glad to see the additional officers and say knowing they are there gives them peace of mind.

"Everybody feels safe, so I am happy they are here," said shopper Bryson Sicotte. "I mean, I think they are doing their job well and are looking out for people."

Metro also says that if you see something suspicious, call 311 or 911 if it is an emergency.



More on Channel 13