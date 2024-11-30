Black Friday shoppers flock to Chinatown’s Shanghai Plaza to support local stores

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Black Friday, Chinatown’s Shanghai Plaza saw a remarkable surge in local support, with hundreds of shoppers flocking to businesses like 888 Collectibles and Kuma Company.

The turnout comes as a bright spot following a challenging summer that saw a string of burglaries targeting the area.

Store owner Peter Chen was overwhelmed by the response.

“I knew it was going to be busy, but not this busy,” Chen said. “Just between our two stores, we filled our entire parking lot.”

The shops, which specialize in Japanese pop culture items such as Pokémon cards, anime merchandise, plushies, and trading cards, offered discounts of up to 70%. One shopper waited four hours to purchase a sought-after Sonny Angel doll, while others indulged in Black Friday traditions like unwrapping Pokémon card packs right in the store.

“They’re not reprinting these, and this is the most sought-after one,” said shopper John Dimaya, who found a rare card. “People sit around for a 55-inch TV—it’s the same thing. This is a hobby we love and want to spend money on.”

The high turnout also carried an emotional weight for business owners, highlighting the resilience of the community.

“Chinatown can be dangerous at times,” Chen said. “We’ve had break-ins, but we try to keep everything safe. I feel really blessed. We’ve grown this business, and it’s amazing to have a strong community supporting us.”

For those who missed out on Black Friday, Chen reassures that sales will continue while supplies last.

