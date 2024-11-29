More Smishing: Beware of a USPS text messaging scam circulating this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scammers are opportunists, always looking for their next victim, especially during the holiday season when packages are moving all across the nation. In this article, we are going to pinpoint some red flags to watch out for, and what steps you can take to report these scams.

If you have recently received an unsolicited text message asking you to open a link from a number claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service, do not click it.

This is a texting scam technique called "smishing" that is designed to collect your personal or financial information by saying a USPS delivery requires a response from you in a link.

It's not a new scam, but it does tend to circulate around periods where people can fall for it more easily. We know it's circulating because members of our own news team got the texts, and we're no strangers to identifying scams.

Red flag: There's a link in the text message

Perhaps the biggest red flag you should be aware of is the presence of a link in the sketchy text message. USPS said their customers can sign up for package-tracking text messages through their free service, but their legitimate text messages will never contain a link.

Red flag: You're getting text messages from "USPS" that you didn't sign up for

This leads us to another red flag: unsolicited texts. USPS said customers will only receive text messages from them if you registered for the service online or initiated a text message with a provided tracking number (and remember, it will never contain a link).

If you know that you never registered, that's an automatic indicator that the text is not legitimate.

For more information on USPS Text Tracking, visit their FAQ webpage.

Red flag: It's a full telephone number

Many companies and agencies will use 5-digit or 6-digit short codes to send out alerts/updates to their customers. USPS said they are one such agency utilizing a 5-digit short code. USPS will not use a full-length telephone number or email to text you.

A lot of smishing texts circulating are full-length numbers. Some of them are not even from the United States, which would further indicate that it's not USPS — a U.S. agency.

Take a look at the text message sent to Channel 13's Guy Tannenbaum.

The country code for the United States is +1. This message comes from the +63 country code, the Philippines.

Another one, sent to Channel 13's Jaewon Jung, doesn't even have a phone number but rather a Hotmail account. USPS will not use Hotmail to contact you about package deliveries.

Where to report these scams

USPS RELATED | If you've encountered one of these USPS smishing scams, you can report it to the USP Inspection Service at spam@uspis.gov and follow their steps:



Without clicking on the web link, copy the body of the suspicious text message and paste into a new email.

Provide your name in the email, and also attach a screenshot of the text message showing the phone number of the sender and the date sent.

Include any relevant details in your email, for example: if you clicked the link, if you lost money, if you provided any personal information, or if you experienced any impacts to your credit or person.

The Postal Inspection Service will contact you if more information is needed.

Forward the smishing/text message to 7726 (this will assist with reporting the scam phone number).

NON-USPS RELATED | There are still options for you to report smishing scams that are not related to USPS through their law enforcement partners.



Forward to 7726 (this will assist with reporting the scam phone number).

Report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI), Internet Crime Complaint Center (ic3).

