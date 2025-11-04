Hundreds of jobs available through job fair at Palms Casino Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jobertising.com is hosting a job fair at the Palms Casino Resort on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and dress to impress. You can register here.

Featured employers include the Palms Casino Resort, WOW Car Wash, Crescent Schools of Gaming & Bartending, Harry Reid International Airport, Nevada Health Link, Las Vegas Professional Institute of Technology, Latino Media Network, Western Funding, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Hyatt Hotels and more.

For more information, you can visit their website here.