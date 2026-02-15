Hundreds of couples get married on Valentine's Day in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Valentine's Day, and love is in the air in the Wedding Capital of the World!

Saturday marked one of the busiest days for weddings in Las Vegas in years — Valentine's Day is already one of the most popular dates for weddings, but this is the first time it's fallen on a Saturday since 2015!

Wed Famously Chapels has three chapels in Downtown Las Vegas — Little White Wedding Chapel, Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Weddings — and are expecting to hold more than 250 weddings on Valentine's Day, which they say is at least double a normal Saturday.

No matter what your reason or where you're from, getting married in Las Vegas is special.

"We're actually traveling across the United States on two motorcycles, and it just so happened that we ended up here in Vegas on Valentine's Day," Richard Blackmore from the United Kingdom said. "So, when in Rome — or Vegas!"

The newly-married Blackmores are documenting their travels across the United States on their social media pages, and getting married in a uniquely "Las Vegas way" just made sense to them.

"Everything that we do is around motorcycles," Ewa Blackmore said. "Why not get married on the motorcycles while we're traveling? We thought that would be a really cool way [to get married], that's just who we are!"

It's even more special on Valentine's Day, when love can really be felt in the air throughout Downtown Las Vegas.

"It's always been a nickname of mine — my mom used to call me 'Eva Las Vegas' as a little kid," Eva Carey from Texas said. "I feel like it's just kind of been destiny — I have the best husband in the world now, and he said 'yeah, let's get married in Vegas! Let's have a ball, let's have a great time with all our friends in family!'"

"It's awesome," said Fisher Carlton, Carey's new husband.

"It's so great to see everyone in love, and celebrating love," Carey agreed. "That's what we're about to go do all night with all our friends and family — have a great dinner, have Valentine's Day with everyone we love. It's so great."

With literally hundreds of Valentine's Day ceremonies planned across three different chapels, Vegas Weddings Head Minister the Rev. Nick Connor says it takes a whole team to make Vegas-sized dreams come true, which makes Valentine's Day a huge boost for our local wedding economy.

"If you want a traditional ceremony, a fun ceremony, an Elvis ceremony, we've got you covered," Connor said. "We noticed back in December just how many weddings we had planned out, so we really had to make sure we had a whole system ready."

Couples who got married on Saturday say they couldn't have imagined a better way to celebrate Valentine's Day in Las Vegas.

"It's amazing, I think everyone kind of dreams about that," Ewa Blackmore said. "We actually are doing it, which feels kind of surreal at the moment!"

"And it's been an excellent experience as well, I would recommend it to anybody," her new husband Richard Blackmore added.

The staff at Wed Famously Chapels say the fun doesn't end after Saturday — they expect to be extremely busy all through this combined Valentine's Day and Presidents Day long weekend.

