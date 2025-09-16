Hundreds gather at UNLV to mourn Charlie Kirk after shooting death in Utah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Around 400 people turned out at UNLV Monday night to honor the life of Charlie Kirk, the conservative political activist shot and killed last Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

Many of his supporters tell me this is not only a time for them to mourn, but also a time to come closer together as a community.

WATCH | I was at the vigil to hear more about how his supporters are remembering Charlie Kirk

“How ever you are processing this, it is absolutely 100% human and okay," said Byron Brooks, Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Chair.

“It’s okay to be in pain if you feel like you lost a piece of yourself. Grief means something true in you, recognized something true in Charlie," said Corey Gerwaski, board member of UNLV's chapter of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit founded by Kirk.

Hundreds turned out Monday night, many with candles in hand to reflect on Charlie Kirk's assassination.

“I just really agreed with him. I found out when I was in class and I literally just broke down in tears, but yeah it’s devastating," said freshman Deana Torgashev.

“We lost a friend; we lost somebody that actually wanted to see you grow,” Yadusha Jones, representative for Nevada Blexit.

He amassed a following of millions across social media platforms, frequently debating what some saw as controversial views.

“I was a big fan of Charlie Kirk," said UNLV student Anthony Krozel. "I know he’s gotten some hate but all he does was, all he did was go to college campuses, set up a booth and talk to people.”

During Monday night's vigil, people had a chance to not only hold a candle to honor Kirk, but also to write a note to his family. Many said they were writing letters of love and support to Charlie's wife Erika and their two children.

Before Monday night's vigil, State Sen. Dina Neal told me political violence has no place in our world, on either side.

“We should be able to have positive and negative discourse without being killed," the Democratic senator said. "I think it highlights super issues within our community and it highlights division that we need to heal."

Reaction across the country to Kirk's death has been somewhat mixed; however, every person I spoke with at the vigil also called for unity and peace.

Amid heightened concern over increased instances of political violence, police took extra precautions, with more than a dozen officers, their K-9s as well as metal detectors to keep everyone inside the vigil safe.

“I think you can never be too safe, but also you just never know what’s going to happen," Torgashev said.

Many attendees tell me they plan to continue Kirk's legacy of public debate, and they hope everyone can join in despite their differences.