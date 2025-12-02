LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're in need of affordable food options, there are just two opportunities left this year to take advantage of the Southern Nevada Health District's pop-up produce stands at the Bonneville Transit Center.

Officials say food insecurity remains a challenge here in Southern Nevada, with the percentage of food-insecure Clark County residents reportedly higher than both the state and national average in 2023. That, organizers say, is why the pop-up stands, which provide affordable produce to the community, are so important.

Anyssa Bohanan shares more about how the pop-up produce stands work:

How to take advantage of the final SNAP-eligible pop-up produce stands this year

"It's important to provide affordable, healthy options for this community," said health educator Brittnee Aldea. "With how the economy is and being able to provide the affordable option, we've seen more people come to the pop-ups."

The produce stands happen once a week for six weeks in the spring and another six weeks in the fall. Last year, they distributed more than 2,400 pounds of produce to those in our community.

So far this year, they've distributed more than 780 pounds, with an increase in demand for the fall dates.

"In spring, we didn't have our SNAP eligibility with our partner at that time, so we had a decrease in numbers, and since we've had the SNAP, there was an increase in produce sold," Aldea said.

Roughly 26% of sales last year were made using SNAP and EBT benefits.

At the final two pop-up stands of the year, staff from the Nevada Division of Social Services will be on hand to assist those who need it with SNAP enrollment and answer questions about SNAP eligibility.

The final two dates for this fall's pop-up stands are as follows:



Tuesday, Dec. 2

Tuesday Dec. 9

11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Bonneville Transit Center

For more information on other resources if you need help finding affordable food, you can visit the Get Healthy Clark County website here.

