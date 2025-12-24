How to cope with holiday loneliness: Small steps can make a big difference this Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the holidays continue, many of us start our mornings thinking about family, traditions and the people we wish were still here with us.

For some, this time of year can feel a little quieter and even lonely. If the holidays feel a little different this year, you're definitely not alone. The organization A Mission for Michael says here in Nevada, more than 212,000 people are expected to spend Christmas by themselves.

This time of the year can also be very difficult for those who may be battling distance, work commitments or recent life changes.

Hear from Las Vegas local Marc Valli for his perspective on coping with loneliness during the holiday season:

How to Cope With Holiday Loneliness

Marc Valli, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam and has lived in Las Vegas since 1988, knows this feeling well. He lost his wife, Barbara, in 2018, and this Christmas will be his first one in a new home at an assisted living facility in Las Vegas.

While you may be feeling disconnected from family or feeling the grief this holiday can bring, Valli is holding onto the ones he does have and his faith on Christmas.

"I wish I saw my family more, but when you're with Jesus, you're never really alone. It's the Lord plus one," Valli said.

Valli says his faith reminds him he's never really alone. By starting a Bible group at his assisted living home, he's helping others feel that same connection this holiday season.

Here's what professionals say about coping with loneliness:



Think small and realistic. Name what's true without judgment — you're lonely, and that's OK.

Choose one "doable" moment instead of forcing a whole holiday vibe, like a short walk with music or a simple meal you enjoy.

Make connection easier by lowering the pressure.

Create a comfort plan for the hardest hours.

Redefine the season to fit your life this year. You don't have to do the holidays the way you've always done them.

If there's one thing Valli says he hopes people take away, it's that connection can start any day, at any age.

