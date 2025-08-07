How long is the security wait at Harry Reid? New airport displays will tell you.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travelers moving through Harry Reid International Airport will be able to better navigate security through new displays.

Estimated TSA wait times will appear on display screens throughout Terminal 1, including:

• Near the A/B Checkpoint information booth

• Near the elevators leading to baggage claim

• At the C Annex Checkpoint

• At Ticketing

“This program reflects our continued investment in improving the guest experience by using innovative tools to provide useful, real-time information to travelers,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation.

Airport officials said this is an early pilot rollout, and the program is expected to later expand to all display screens throughout Terminal 1 and its parking decks, before moving to Terminal 3 with a website to follow.

The LAS team continues to encourage passengers to arrive with ample time before their scheduled departure, as checkpoint wait times can vary due to passenger volumes and other operational factors.

