Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

How long is the security wait at Harry Reid? New airport displays will tell you.

Harry Reid International Airport now displaying security wait times in Terminal 1
Harry Reid International Airport
Harry Reid International Airport now displaying security wait times in Terminal 1
GettyImages-854190216_1536255013552_96733451_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travelers moving through Harry Reid International Airport will be able to better navigate security through new displays.

Estimated TSA wait times will appear on display screens throughout Terminal 1, including:

• Near the A/B Checkpoint information booth

• Near the elevators leading to baggage claim

• At the C Annex Checkpoint

• At Ticketing

“This program reflects our continued investment in improving the guest experience by using innovative tools to provide useful, real-time information to travelers,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation.

Airport officials said this is an early pilot rollout, and the program is expected to later expand to all display screens throughout Terminal 1 and its parking decks, before moving to Terminal 3 with a website to follow.

The LAS team continues to encourage passengers to arrive with ample time before their scheduled departure, as checkpoint wait times can vary due to passenger volumes and other operational factors.

WATCH | We've seen for ourselves just how early passengers will arrive during those busy traveling periods, like around Thanksgiving of last year.

Travelers arriving early ahead of busy holiday travel at Harry Reid Airport

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school