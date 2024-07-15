How local law enforcement prepares for major political events and arrivals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Questions are mounting about the security protocols in place at political events across the nation and here in Las Vegas following the shocking attack in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

I spoke with Randy Sutton, a retired lieutenant from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, to find out how local law enforcement prepares for these events.

WATCH: Randy Sutton on the Secret Service's role in protecting the president and former presidents

Ex-Las Vegas police lieutenant on who is responsible for the president's protection

The ultimate responsibility in protecting the president and former presidents falls to the Secret Service, Sutton said.

Sutton is in Milwaukee this week for the Republican National Convention to speak about law enforcement.

He took some time to talk with me about what he calls significant security failures during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

WATCH: Randy Sutton on the inadequacy of security during Trump's rally

The security failure at Trump's Pennsylvania rally

Sutton knows firsthand the crucial role local law enforcement plays in supporting Secret Service operations during large-scale events.

How much training goes into our law enforcement here locally to be able to handle a situation like this?

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the best-trained police agencies in the nation,” Sutton said.

“Las Vegas Metro has huge resources, that and, are very, very, not only capable, but have vast experience in dignitary protection as well. The utilization of special units such as SWAT, are regularly called upon by the Secret Service to augment their security measures.”

He told me a lot of politicians see the city as a key place to visit.

“Presidential candidates, Vice Presidential candidates, Senatorial candidates, they all come to Las Vegas, and there have been numerous visits by President Trump in the past,” Sutton said.

Including an incident here in Las Vegas back in 1992 when a protestor rushed the stage while former President Ronald Reagan accepted an award. Secret Service agents quickly grabbed the man and took him off stage.

While this shows just how unpredictable these events can be, Sutton said they're also teaching moments for law enforcement to do better.

“The, scrutiny, on these events and, in the preparation for these events is going to be heightened incredibly,” Sutton said.

With President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Las Vegas, Metro Police issued a statement that says in part quote...