How fire code enforcement has changed in Las Vegas since the 1980 MGM Grand fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amber Crow and Daniel Rodriguez have been identified as the couple accused of setting multiple fires on the Las Vegas Strip, including the Flamingo and Horseshoe.

The two went before a judge Tuesday morning to face arson and burglary charges. The two are being held on bail and are due back in court May 16 for a preliminary hearing.

The Horseshoe recently took over Bally's. However, the hotel was originally the MGM Grand. In 1980, a fire happened that killed 87 people.

After that deadly fire, some of the toughest fire codes in the nation were put in place at resorts here in Las Vegas and across the country. The Clark County Fire deputy chief spoke about the measures being taken to ensure visitors are safe.

Safety is on everyone's mind when it comes to staying in a hotel. Isaac Cortes is visiting from Spain and says safety is a priority for him and his wife.

"We don't want to put our lives at risk," Cortes said.

He said he's concerned after learning two were arrested and charged with setting eight small fires inside and around hotels towards the end of April.

One visitor at the Horseshoe, Matthew Poulis captured video when the fire broke out.

The Clark County deputy fire chief, Warren Whitney says a total of four fires were set at the resort, but he says tourists like Cortes should not be concerned.

"The resort corridor here in Las Vegas is one of the safest places," Whitney said. However, he says that was not always the case.

The Horseshoe property was once the site of the deadliest fires in the city's history. It happened back in 1980 when it was the original MGM Grand. 87 people died.

Chief Whitney showed a picture of what the casino floor looked like after the fire, no sprinklers were in sight.

"We could have prevented this if we would have had that fire suppression in place?" asked KTNV's Abel Garcia.

"Yes, I would say there would still be damaged, there would be some injury, smoke inhalation, but it would not be that catastrophic," Whitney answered.

Less than three months later, eight more people died in a fire at what is now the Westgate, but at the time was the Las Vegas Hilton. At this point, Whitney says new safety standards were implemented, not just at high-rise buildings in Las Vegas, but in buildings nationwide.

All resorts are now required to have sprinklers, automatic fire alarms, emergency evacuation systems and pressurized exit stairwells.

"Resorts are all on board," Whitney said. "They want this to be the safest destination, convention destination and now sports destination."

Whitney continues saying the fire at Monte Carlo back in Jan. 2008 was a testament to these changes. There were no deaths, no serious injuries and the fire was quickly contained.

These changes make visitors like Cortes feel better about his visit to Las Vegas.

"We want to feel safe and we want people that have our back and protect us," he said.