Suspects accused in fire at Horseshoe Las Vegas make first court appearance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The couple accused in the fire at the Horseshoe Las Vegas made their first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday.

Amber Crow and Daniel Rodriguez were present during court proceedings for their initial arraignment, and facing multiple charges of arson and burglary.

According to an arrest report, officials determined that the fire set on the 69th floor of the Horseshoe Las Vegas was set "intentionally." Investigators said Crow allegedly started the fires on the Flamingo's 24th floor as well as a bush fire at Caesars Palace.

The arrest report also revealed that the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center Detectives would be involved in the investigation, as well.

The couple is due back in court on May 16 at 9:30 a.m.