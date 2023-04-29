'Small' fire at Horseshoe Las Vegas causes stir on Las Vegas Strip Friday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A small fire at the Horeshoe Las Vegas hotel and casino caused a scene on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday night.

Las Vegas Boulevard was briefly shut down as firefighters rushed up to the 19th floor of the casino and encountered what a public information officer described as a small fire.

"Sprinklers were activated which kept the fire contained to a small area, and crews extinguished the remainder of the burning material," Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Billy Samuels stated in a news release.

Fire crews soon extinguished the remainder of the burning material.

Samuels added that some people requested medical attention at the scene, but none requested transportation to a hospital. No firefighters were injured, he stated.

At least 76 fire personnel were called to the scene, including some 20 fire vehicles and engines.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no dollar loss amount has been determined," Samuels stated.