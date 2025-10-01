How an organization born out of the 1 October tragedy is wrapping survivors in comfort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been eight years since the 1 October mass shooting that shook our community to its core.

An organization born out of the tragedy continues to support survivors, victims' families and first responders. One of the ways it does that is through an annual quilt drive and raffle.

I spoke with Tennille Pereira, the director of the Resiliency and Justice Center. She tells me it all began in the immediate aftermath of the 1 October tragedy.

She said people were eager to help somehow, so some quilters got together and started making quilts for victims' families. That's now blossomed into an annual tradition that continues to bring comfort to those impacted, eight years later.

Every year, the Resiliency and Justice Center asks for donations of quilts, which are then raffled off and distributed to first responders and survivors who were there that night, as well as people who lost loved ones.

The quilts are made by people locally as well as people across the country, some sewn with special messages of comfort and strong symbolism.

"Quilts are so symbolic; it's something you can physically wrap around yourself. It's something that clearly provides comfort. But it also provides a way for the community to do something which fosters healing in the community," Pereira said.

Pereira said they've heard moving stories from recipients of these quilts about how these gifts have helped them in their healing journeys.

"Stories of comfort and tears and how much it meant to them. We've had moms have babies and they've sent us pictures with their babies on the quilts. It does mean a lot to them because it tells them that the community cares, they're not alone, and they're not forgotten," Pereira said.

Those affected by the events on the night of Route 91 can register here for a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of the available quilts by Oct. 31. The winners will be notified by Nov. 4.

Pereira added that they often see an influx of people around this time of year needing the Resiliency and Justice Center's support and services. She urges people to give others grace, as this time of year can be traumatizing and triggering for people in our community, particularly for those closely connected to the tragedy.

"Trauma lives in our body and even if we're not conscious of it, our bodies remember our trauma," Pereira said.

The Resiliency & Justice Center can help you find a trauma-informed therapist, get involved with peer support, and connect with healing activities and free civil legal services. Appointments are encouraged.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Phone: 702-455-2433

Email: resiliencyandjustice@lacsn.org

