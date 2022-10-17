How a local dentist uses 3D printing to better serve Las Vegas valley patients

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local dentist is making huge strides in the world of dentistry and using the latest technology to better serve her patients. 13 Action News takes a look at these advancements and the hope of getting it to doctors across the valley.

"It was just super super convenient and fast," says dental patient Ray Liu.

He's impressed with his dentist. Along with regular cleanings, he's had some work done over the years, including a couple crowns and most recently receiving a dental night guard.

Typically, the process of measuring and making a mold can be messy and time-consuming.

"You have to send it off somewhere else, something could happen and then you get it back. You might get it wrong," says Ray.

But he says his dentist simply made a digital scan. Ensuring not only the quality, but also cutting down the time it takes to create the final product, which was made right on-site.

"They have this 3D printer here in-house that they can actually just make it on the spot, and that's phenomenal," says Ray.

"There's so many new advances in dental right now," says Dr. Dee Dee Meevasin.

She says her office has been making dental crowns in-house for years. The whole process only takes a few minutes and can be done for even the youngest patients.

Now her office has a brand new 3D printer. This one makes mouth guards, which is especially convenient when it comes to her younger patients who tend to lose things.

"If the patient needs a duplicate night guard, I already have the file. I can print them up a new one right away," says Dr. Dee Dee.

It's a key advancement Dr. Dee Dee says she hopes to see in other dental offices.

"I want to advance the dental field and the dental technology among everyone... I would love to teach other doctors, to better the community. The Las Vegas community can all rise together," says Dr. Dee Dee.

And this is just the beginning. Dr. Dee Dee plans on making other dental appliances in-house soon.

"Retainers. Temporaries. Dentures. 3D-printed dentures is a big one... I'm hoping that 3D dentures will be printed by the end of this year," says Dr. Dee Dee.

But Dr. Dee Dee says the best part of all these advancements is the convenience for patients.

"Well, before, I had no control over the process. If the lab sent it back to me late, I would have to reschedule the patient. Now everything is under my control... I think the convenience and the patient experience is the biggest win," says Dr. Dee Dee.