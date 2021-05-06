Housing market in Southern Nevada remains hot sets another price record in April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A report released Thursday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices have never been higher while the local housing supply has rarely, if ever, been lower.

LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) during April was $375,000. That breaks the all-time record set in March.

April’s median home price is up 3.3% from March and up 21.0% from $310,000 one year ago.

Prices for local condos and townhomes also increased compared to one year ago, selling for a median price of $202,450 in April. That’s up 12.3% from $180,250 in April of 2020.

“These April statistics benefit from a comparison to the same month last year when our housing market was hit hard by the beginning of this pandemic,” said 2021 LVR President Aldo Martinez. “It’s still striking to see how home prices here and nationwide continue to rise to record levels. April did signify the first month this year when single-family home sales did not exceed the previous month. We closed the month with 3,528 units sold compared to the annual high set in March of 3,726.”

Martinez, a longtime local realtor, said the shortage of homes available for sale continues to present a challenge for potential buyers and a rare opportunity for sellers. While a six-month supply is traditionally considered to be a balanced market, the pace of local home sales in April compared to the number of existing homes available for sale equates to well under a one-month supply.

By the end of April, LVR reported 1,827 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. Although down from the same period last year, Martinez says it’s the second straight month where Southern Nevada ended up with more inventory without offers – 3.1% more.

However, the same cannot be said for condos and townhomes.

The 519 properties listed without offers in April represent a 13.1% decrease from the previous month and the fifth straight month this year where that inventory continues to decline.

Martinez says this shows how consumers are adjusting their sights when it comes to affordable housing.

LVR reported a total of 4,552 existing local homes, condos and townhomes sold during April.

Compared to the same time last year, April sales were up 79.0% for homes and up 132.7% for condos and townhomes.

So far this year, local home sales are on pace to exceed last year’s total.

The local housing market hit its post-recession bottom in early 2012. Since then, it has experienced steady year-over-year growth.

Since the pandemic started, Martinez says the local housing market has been more in line with national trends, with home sales and prices exceeding expectations.

Martinez attributes what he calls “abnormal price growth” in recent months to a shortage of homes available for sale, strong and steady demand and relatively low mortgage interest rates.

He added that “the pandemic has contributed to the supply shortage due in part to homeowners being out of work, and therefore unable to upgrade their homes even if they wanted to unless they can pay cash.” Compounding matters, he pointed to research from the National Association of Realtors showing that homeowners are staying in their homes longer and are slower to move than in past years.

“Homebuyers should stay persistent, because our numbers show that over 20% of accepted offers get cold feet and those homes are then awarded to the second, third and even fourth buyer in line,” Martinez advised. “Last month, our MLS reported 8,056 times when a property went from active to under contract, and 1,644 of those went back into active status again.”

In April, LVR reported that 27.9% of all local property sales were purchased with cash. That’s up from 13.0% one year ago when the housing market was reeling from the onset of the pandemic. That’s still well below the March 2013 peak of 59.5%.

Despite the pandemic, the number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels.

LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for just 0.9% of all existing local property sales in April. That compares to 1.5% of all sales one year ago, 3.0% of all sales two years ago, 2.5% three years ago and 8.4% four years ago.

Martinez suggested that these percentages may rise slightly as some homeowners “may have difficulty coming out of forbearance programs – however nowhere near what we had seen in the last recession.” He was also encouraged by a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau message released April 5 “promising that lenders will be working with homeowners.”

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of April 2021. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not necessarily account for newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners.

Other highlights include:

The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during April was nearly $1.7 billion for homes and more than $226 million for condos, high-rise condos and townhomes. Compared to one year ago, total sales values in April were up 135.0% for homes and up 167.7% for condos and townhomes.