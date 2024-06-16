Housing division shares requirements for Windsor Park home exchange program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly five months after the Nevada Housing Division named the Community Development Programs Center of Nevada (CDPCN) as the developer chosen to help construct 93 new residences for the original homeowners impacted by the sinking Windsor Park neighborhood, officials revealed the requirements residents will need to follow if they would like to get one of the new homes.

Windsor Park was first built between 1964 - 1966 and exclusively occupied by African American residents. It was later found that the homes were built on a geological fault that, over time, caused the neighborhood's homes and infrastructure to sink as groundwater was extracted from an aquifer beneath the homes.

As a result of the sinking, The Nevada Legislature passed a bill that committed $37 million to the state-funded construction of new homes for Windsor Park's longtime residents.

As part of the construction process, the Community Development Center of Nevada will be required to build the new homes adjacent to the current subdivision. A geological survey to ensure the new homes don't sink will also be required.

Saturday morning, dozens of residents from the Windsor Park community filled the small Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in North Las Vegas to learn more about the requirements needed to be able to obtain a new home.

According to the Nevada Housing Division, people who owned a home at Windsor Park since July 1, 2023, are eligible for a new home with similar square footage in the new development free of charge. People who bought a home after July 1, 2023, will not be able to participate.

Homeowners who want to volunteer and be considered for the exchange program must fill out a questionnaire and return it to the division by July 15 with any other requested documentation.

The questionnaire will help the housing division determine if the homeowner is eligible. However, residents can back away even after submitting the questionnaire.

The housing division will be verifying all documents with the Clark County Assessor's Office to assure the person being provided the new home is the actual owner of the sinking home.

Residents who inherited a home will also be required to show proof they own the home.

People who participate in the exchange program will be required to maintain ownership of the home for at least five years, pay property taxes on the new home, relinquish rights to the old home, and pay off any mortgage left on the old home.

The housing division said the new homes will be of equal square footage as their current home and owners will be able to chose from different designs provided by the developer.

Once the land where the new homes will be located is selected, seniors and the original homeowners will be able to select their lot and floor plans first.

Officials said there are currently five residents in the Windsor Park neighborhood who want to stay in the area and will be allowed to stay despite the issues. The other homes in the area could be turned into a park, according to Sen. Dina Neal.

If you have questions about the exchange program, you can email the division at windsorinfo@housing.nv.gov or call (702) 486-7220.

