Hotter than normal for October? Las Vegas is trending warmer during the fall season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This fall month is feeling a lot more like summer as we kick off the 10th month of 2024 with more record breaking heat.

Thursday marked the 109th day this calendar year with 100 degree or more heat— with more days that hot in the forecast. This streak breaks a long-standing record of 100 days with 100 degree or more heat in 1947.

Average high temperatures in Las Vegas typically dip into the 80s this time of year, but overtime, Las Vegas fall weather has been trending on the warmer side.

In fact, according to a Climate Central analysis, we've seen an uptick of above normal temps since the 1970s. On average, that's 38 days above normal during the fall season compared to historic levels. Fall warming is widespread across the contiguous U.S. and most intense in the Southwest.

Climate Central On average, Las Vegas experiences 38 days in the fall with warmer than normal temps.

According to the analysis, a warmer fall season impacts more than just the temperature. It means impacts to the economy, ecosystems and human health throughout affected regions.

Seasonal temperature shifts are an indicator for climate change. All four seasons have experienced warming since the 1890s in the Contiguous 48 states.

Las Vegas is the second fastest warming city in the country, behind Reno. As a reminder, we just wrapped up the hottest summer on record.