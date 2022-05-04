Hospital worker remembers PEPCON explosion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 34 years ago today there was a huge explosion in the valley. Anyone who lived here could tell you about PEPCON.

A St. Rose Dominican Hospital worker was a caregiver that day, and a victim. To this day, her memory is as clear as the day it happened.

"And all of a sudden PEPCON goes off. You felt the movement. You felt the earth move and the building move," says Nurse's Assistant, Sandra Layton.

BLEW OUT WINDOWS

MAY 4, 1988, explosions at the PEPCON plant violently rocked Henderson and shock waves rolled across the valley.

St. Rose Hospital was so close, the blast blew out the windows. Layton witnessed it while on duty.

"As I'm walking down the hallway at this point in time, as the building is, is shaking and rumbling, I saw the windows. They exploded inward and people were literally covered in class. Uh, I get think so people are running around screaming and hollering or being bombed. I said, no, it feels more like an earthquake, but this is not just an earthquake," says Layton.

PEPCON was one of only two factories in the nation that made ammonium perchlorate, in layman's terms, rocket fuel.

370 INJURED

When it blew, more than 370 people were injured, and the closest hospital was St. Rose Dominican.

"I mean, it was no more than maybe 20 minutes and people were running into the ER, we had all kinds of, you know, it was cuts lots and lots of cuts and, uh, eye abrasions and such," says Layton.

Amazingly only two perished in the explosion, but the event paralyzed the city.

Virtually all schools in the district went on lockdown. Traffic was at a standstill, and many were dazed by the shock wave.

"We had to remember that we had to, to. Regroup and clean up as much as we could and get the patients settled back into their beds because a lot of them had pulled their mattresses off the bed and hidden under the mattresses," says Layton.

All that day first responders worked endlessly. The city was on edge for weeks, not knowing and damage estimates kept coming in.

EXTENSIVE DAMAGE

"And I think I got home by 8:30 that night and looking at the own, my own damage in my own home, uh, was like, oh my, I couldn't believe it. Cause I had a lot of extensive, uh, uh, they call concussion damage," says Layton.

Through it all, Sandra never forgot her duty.

"But yeah, we were, that was a interesting day and it took us quite some time. And then, uh, we had to remember that we had patients there that were already there besides those that were coming in," says Layton.

To this day, the exact cause of the explosion is unclear.

PEPCON relocated to Utah. The Kidd marshmallow plant next door was flattened and never rebuilt.

Sandra Layton's interview was provided by Dignity Health.