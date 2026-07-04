LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A massive American flag now hangs across Hoover Dam, drawing families from across Southern Nevada to witness the patriotic display at one of the country's most historic landmarks.

The flag measures 300 feet wide and 150 feet tall, illuminating the canyon walls as the United States prepares to mark 250 years of history.

WATCH | Hoover Dam draped in giant American flag to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday

Hoover Dam draped in giant American flag to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday

"It's super awesome. That's why we're here. We wanted to see it," Jacquie said.

Families made the drive to see the display at a structure that helped build modern Las Vegas, bringing water and electricity to the desert and transforming Southern Nevada forever.

"In one word… proud," David said.

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Nearly a century after Hoover Dam was built, the landmark once again stands as a symbol of American strength, sacrifice and determination.

For Joe Loyola, the moment is deeply personal. A Navy veteran and retired firefighter, Loyola said the display carries special meaning.

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"It makes you feel good because I'm ex-Navy and I was a retired firefighter… it's all about America," Loyola said.

"It's a symbol of hope," Loyola said.

His connection to the American dream runs deep.

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"My father had a dream. He came from the Philippines… he just wanted the American dream," Loyola said.

Others said the display serves as a reminder of shared values and national pride.

"I think it helps bring us together and just be proud of our country… look back on where we came from, how far we've come," Jacquie said.

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"It's kind of amazing. It's fascinating… just be in awe of the beauty," Kevin said.

For the youngest visitors watching it all unfold, the night ended with a celebration.

"3…2…1… Happy Birthday America!"

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