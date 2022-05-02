Honor Flight Southern Nevada returns from Washington, D.C.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release from the Honor Flight Southern Nevada, they returned home on Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport from Washington, D.C. with 24 veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

Honor Flight departed Las Vegas on April 29 for a three-day visit to see several of the war monuments and memorials that stand in their honor. Honor Flight says it incurs all costs of the veterans’ travel.

Honor Flight Southern Nevada said they recognize the heroes of the community who sacrificed so much for this country. Most veterans who have participated in this flight will say that this homecoming was far greater than the one that they received when returning home from war.