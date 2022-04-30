Honor flight takes off, honoring Las Vegas veterans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a trip of a lifetime for some Las Vegas veterans who risked their lives for the United States.

Honor flight left Las Vegas early this morning heading to Washington, D.C.

Veterans of World War II, the Korean, and the Vietnam Wars will visit monuments and memorials built in their honor.

The journey started early this morning as 24 veterans prepared for what is expected to be a trip of memories and reflection.

It is an honor to be a part of their experience and day one has already been filled with emotion.

The day started at 3 a.m. at Harry Reid Airport to be exact as they prepared for a trip of a lifetime.

For some keeping their eyes open was challenging, while others were ready to roll down memory lane reflecting on their time of service.

"To see this kind of thing and know what happens you want to break down and just cry."

World War II veteran Henry Robinson says the gratitude began with coffee and donuts as they waited to board.

He says getting on this plane with others who lived through similar experiences makes him feel like he is not alone.

He says taking part in Honor Flight will help him heal from the wounds of war.

"You can't carry that forever, but a lot of guys do, and it shortens your life if you don't get past it."

It was five hours from Las Vegas to Baltimore, Maryland.

Honor Flight touched down right on time but the veterans did not expect what was coming next.

The gates filled with applause as veterans got off the plane.

Glenn Angle, a Korean War veteran, says it was one of the best days of his life.

"All these people giving a tap and that's great and the further I got into the louder these claps got."

"It was very moving for me, and it brought tears to my eyes."

For veterans like Larry Barker who served in the Korean war, the phrase thank you for your service goes a long way.

"It feels good to know that you have done something that other people are appreciative of."