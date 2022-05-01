Southern Nevada Honor Flight day 2

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — A day full of reflection and remembrance for local veterans. It is day two of the Southern Nevada Honor Flight and veterans were at monuments and memorials.

At the World War II memorial, there is a lot of reflection on our veterans. On the Southern Nevada Honor Flight, two World War II vets said if you see a World War two vet make sure to thank them before they are gone.

A location is opening the wounds of war for veterans.

"Thinking about the island of tiowa, it took 10,000 marines, killed to take that Island."

World War two veteran Henry Robinson and 23 other vets who joined him on this honor flight started their morning at the World War II memorial.

The memorial took Robinson back in time.

He says he reflects on the friends and family he lost in battle.

He says it's a feeling he needs to face to help heal the pain.

"Well, you stop and think about it and the only thing that is important is our freedom, but it's hard to remember."

Another World War II veteran Alden Wadleigh says his clock is ticking, but he needed to see this before his time comes to an end.

"I am deeply honored to be here."

But he wishes his wife could have joined him.

"I know she is listening to all of this….and I hope when I see her she says I did ok."

"It's like you were right back in here." Said Korean War veteran, Larry Barker.

Barker, says the 19 stainless steel statues broke him down in tears.

He says the people on the mural wall ring a bell.

"I see a lot of faces that I don't recognize here but a lot of them look familiar to the people that took care of me over there."

A treatment that is well deserved.

"More people in the last 5 or 6 years have thanked me for my service than in the past 30 or 40 years."

